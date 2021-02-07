4,753 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Bought by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 74.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,750,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,464,000 after buying an additional 630,079 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $72.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.67. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

