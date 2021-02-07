4,357 Shares in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Acquired by Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 133.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 52,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $43.00 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $46.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,119.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $28,916.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,186.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,888 shares of company stock worth $163,175 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

