41,462 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Purchased by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $456,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSM. 140166 reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $127.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $662.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.04 and its 200 day moving average is $94.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $136.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

