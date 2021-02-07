399 Shares in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 180.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after purchasing an additional 57,468 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RGLD. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.45.

RGLD stock opened at $105.69 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $147.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.90 and its 200-day moving average is $120.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.81 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

