39,095 Shares in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Xperi in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Xperi in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xperi by 38.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xperi in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xperi in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XPER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $128,239.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,002.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XPER stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.71 and a beta of 0.36. Xperi Holding Co. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $22.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 7.25.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.00 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

