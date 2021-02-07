3,663 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Acquired by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises 0.6% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $625,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $178.88 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $101.87 and a 1 year high of $179.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.22.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

