3,597 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 0.7% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $331.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $316.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.82. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $332.40.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

