$3.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will announce sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.25 billion. Amcor posted sales of $3.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year sales of $12.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.65 billion to $12.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.86 billion to $13.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.09.

AMCR opened at $11.47 on Friday. Amcor has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.1175 dividend. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 100,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Amcor by 15.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Amcor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 131,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

