2,811 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,811 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $701,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on HubSpot from $295.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HubSpot from $328.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on HubSpot from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.45.

Shares of HUBS opened at $415.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $394.05 and a 200 day moving average of $329.73. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.83 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of -229.47 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $228.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total value of $171,658.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,300 shares in the company, valued at $21,526,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $3,283,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 657,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,877,925.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,433 shares of company stock worth $29,743,329. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

