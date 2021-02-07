22,037 Shares in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $53.77 on Friday. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $53.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

