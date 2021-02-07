2,173 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Bought by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,542,000 after buying an additional 8,099,670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,638,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,968 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,544,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $72,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $56.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $56.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.49 and its 200-day moving average is $49.68.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

