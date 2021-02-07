$20.98 Million in Sales Expected for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will announce sales of $20.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.54 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions reported sales of $6.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 201.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full year sales of $83.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.21 million to $95.53 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $151.52 million, with estimates ranging from $130.10 million to $195.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 97.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $21.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.43 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

NEPT stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,013,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,856. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $287.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 314.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.