162,519 Shares in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 162,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 114,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC opened at $16.49 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $16.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.59.

