$16.70 Million in Sales Expected for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will post sales of $16.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.90 million. Citizens Community Bancorp posted sales of $16.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $62.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.30 million to $63.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $60.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 7.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,022,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 114,961 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CZWI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.34. The company had a trading volume of 57,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,307. The stock has a market cap of $126.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.46. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

