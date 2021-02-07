1,574 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Purchased by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $983,763,000 after buying an additional 717,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,756,000 after acquiring an additional 230,752 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in General Dynamics by 11.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,529,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,763,000 after purchasing an additional 162,847 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 31.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 890,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,270,000 after purchasing an additional 214,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 18.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 791,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,567,000 after purchasing an additional 122,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. 140166 increased their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.27.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $158.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

