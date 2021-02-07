1,547 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th.

IRM stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $41.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.08 million. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,806,969.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,801.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.