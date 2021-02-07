$146.90 Million in Sales Expected for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will post $146.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.80 million and the highest is $147.00 million. Columbia Banking System reported sales of $143.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year sales of $579.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $573.50 million to $586.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $584.40 million, with estimates ranging from $572.10 million to $596.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on COLB. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $42.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth $82,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

