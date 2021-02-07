139,620 Shares in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 139,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.15% of The Simply Good Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 0.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,481,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,810,000 after purchasing an additional 40,650 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 326.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,865,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959,109 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 180.8% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 17,286 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

SMPL opened at $28.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 0.98. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $32.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

