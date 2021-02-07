$136.41 Million in Sales Expected for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) will announce sales of $136.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endava’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $134.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $141.18 million. Endava reported sales of $110.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year sales of $554.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $546.52 million to $575.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $677.88 million, with estimates ranging from $669.76 million to $688.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.71 million. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DAVA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Endava from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Endava from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $86.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 286.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.35 and a 200-day moving average of $64.96. Endava has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $86.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Endava by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 654,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,246,000 after purchasing an additional 157,679 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Endava by 214.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 774,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,437,000 after purchasing an additional 527,795 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Endava by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Endava by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Endava by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 101,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

