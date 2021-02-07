$129.70 Million in Sales Expected for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) will report sales of $129.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cree’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $128.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $130.99 million. Cree reported sales of $215.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cree will report full-year sales of $610.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $604.67 million to $616.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $665.52 million, with estimates ranging from $571.60 million to $788.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cree.

Get Cree alerts:

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. Cree’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CREE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.27.

In other Cree news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $910,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,891.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $282,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,530.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,722 shares of company stock worth $1,370,959. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cree by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,228 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $87,709,000 after purchasing an additional 482,845 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Cree by 12.5% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,423,376 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $90,726,000 after buying an additional 157,989 shares during the period. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,966,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cree by 302.2% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 158,431 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after buying an additional 119,040 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the third quarter valued at about $7,485,000.

CREE opened at $117.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.98 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.81. Cree has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $126.56.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cree (CREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.