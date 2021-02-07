1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) Given a €20.20 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) has been assigned a €20.20 ($23.76) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DRI. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €26.02 ($30.61).

Shares of ETR DRI opened at €20.97 ($24.67) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.55. 1&1 Drillisch AG has a fifty-two week low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a fifty-two week high of €27.03 ($31.80). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 10.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €20.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is €21.06.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

