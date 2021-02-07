11,300 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Bought by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 22,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 40,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $817,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $234,714.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.56.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.98. 2,174,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,718. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.48, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.37.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

