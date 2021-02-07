1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €26.02 ($30.61).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DRI. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Independent Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of ETR DRI traded up €0.03 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €20.97 ($24.67). 145,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,501. 1&1 Drillisch AG has a 52 week low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a 52 week high of €27.03 ($31.80). The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 10.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €20.63 and its 200 day moving average price is €21.06.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

