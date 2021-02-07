10,506 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

