1,000 Shares in Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU) Acquired by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 31,722 shares during the period.

Shares of KORU stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $53.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.82.

