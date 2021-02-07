$1.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report $1.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted sales of $1.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full year sales of $7.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.25 billion to $7.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.80.

Shares of AJG traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.40. The stock had a trading volume of 800,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,986. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.77 and its 200 day moving average is $111.40. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $1,502,298.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,213.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $805,248.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,837 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,042.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,200 shares of company stock worth $5,219,461. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,986,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,773,000 after buying an additional 120,399 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,019,000 after buying an additional 288,536 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 451.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,244,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,298,000 after buying an additional 2,656,313 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,482,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,127,000 after buying an additional 21,465 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,951,000 after buying an additional 12,594 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

