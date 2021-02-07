$1.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will report earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. Verizon Communications reported earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 80,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 49,719 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 222.6% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 23,950 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,527 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 232,132 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.32. 12,069,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,454,814. The company has a market capitalization of $228.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.81. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

