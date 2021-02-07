$1.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will report earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. Verizon Communications reported earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Verizon Communications.
Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 80,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 49,719 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 222.6% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 23,950 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,527 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 232,132 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VZ stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.32. 12,069,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,454,814. The company has a market capitalization of $228.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.81. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.
About Verizon Communications
Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.
