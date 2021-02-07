$0.90 EPS Expected for II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will announce $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.94. II-VI posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $728.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 113.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IIVI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on II-VI from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on II-VI from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price target on II-VI from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of II-VI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.73.

In other news, insider Giovanni Barbarossa sold 104,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $6,244,658.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,985,973.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Y. E. Pelaez sold 37,630 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $2,143,404.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,643 shares in the company, valued at $4,422,545.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,887 shares of company stock valued at $26,294,595 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in II-VI in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 4.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 25.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of II-VI by 8.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 98.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $88.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -799.93, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. II-VI has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $96.22.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

