-$0.85 EPS Expected for Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) will post ($0.85) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nine Energy Service’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.92) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Nine Energy Service posted earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will report full-year earnings of ($3.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($3.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($2.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nine Energy Service.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $49.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.41 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 136.82% and a negative return on equity of 65.52%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NINE shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Nine Energy Service from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Nine Energy Service to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Nine Energy Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nine Energy Service stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Nine Energy Service at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NINE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.89. 46,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,335. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. Nine Energy Service has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The company has a market cap of $91.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

