-$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) will report earnings per share of ($0.76) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Progenity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.57). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Progenity will report full year earnings of ($5.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.25) to ($4.31). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($2.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Progenity in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

In other Progenity news, CEO Harry Stylli purchased 152,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.35. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,616,874 shares in the company, valued at $47,797,177.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Alter purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,335 shares in the company, valued at $185,924.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,365,215 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,949. 80.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Progenity by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 472,247 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Progenity in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Progenity in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Progenity in the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Progenity in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PROG traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.21. 479,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,310. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02. Progenity has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $15.92.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

