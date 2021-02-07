$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.42. Toll Brothers posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Toll Brothers.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.63.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $53.62 on Thursday. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $54.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,600 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $142,402.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,765.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,719 shares of company stock valued at $932,429. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 195,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 28,524 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after buying an additional 34,155 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,995,000 after buying an additional 2,344,779 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toll Brothers (TOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.