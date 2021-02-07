-$0.42 EPS Expected for Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) to post ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Athenex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.37). Athenex posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Athenex will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($0.99). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Athenex.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. The firm had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Athenex in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Athenex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Athenex by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athenex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Athenex by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 186,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athenex by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Athenex by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Athenex has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $15.67.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

