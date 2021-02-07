$0.27 EPS Expected for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. Argo Group International posted earnings per share of ($2.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Argo Group International.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Argo Group International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Argo Group International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of Argo Group International stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.31. 121,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $67.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 522.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 45,042 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 531,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,293,000 after purchasing an additional 107,933 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 124,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $915,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

