$0.23 EPS Expected for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.19. Star Bulk Carriers posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.34 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBLK. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 29,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $11.73 on Thursday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 234.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

