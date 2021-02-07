$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Kinder Morgan posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kinder Morgan.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,634,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,869,647,000 after acquiring an additional 642,630 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,053,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,283,000 after purchasing an additional 783,163 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,566 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,973,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,648,000 after purchasing an additional 203,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,171,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,743,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.15. 18,453,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,047,682. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average is $13.76. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kinder Morgan (KMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.