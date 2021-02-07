$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. NGL Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NGL Energy Partners.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. NGL Energy Partners’s revenue was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, UBS Group lowered NGL Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

NYSE NGL traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $2.66. 5,041,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.36. The company has a market cap of $342.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.82. NGL Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $10.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $810,000. Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 135,460 shares in the last quarter. 43.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGL Energy Partners (NGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.