$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. OPKO Health reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover OPKO Health.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,275,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 10,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPK stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,499,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,193,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.29. OPKO Health has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

