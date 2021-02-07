$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.09. Extended Stay America reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Extended Stay America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

STAY stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $15.03. 694,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,916. Extended Stay America has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $245,600.00. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAY. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 6.4% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 24,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 15.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

