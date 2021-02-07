-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.01. Century Casinos posted earnings of ($0.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year earnings of ($1.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Century Casinos.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%. The company had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.10 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNTY. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $8.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $250.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91.

In related news, CEO Peter Hoetzinger sold 122,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $770,480.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,560.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Century Casinos by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after buying an additional 85,536 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Century Casinos by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 212,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 27,840 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Century Casinos by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 674,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 277,350 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Casinos (CNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.