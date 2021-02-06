Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Insider Sells $97,683.59 in Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,643 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $97,683.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,523.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Miles Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 2,034 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $19,872.18.

On Monday, January 4th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,359 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $91,624.61.

On Thursday, December 17th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 13,753 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $130,791.03.

On Monday, November 16th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 1,724 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $13,688.56.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $11.09.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $627.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.11 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. On average, analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZNGA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Zynga by 214.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,280,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,001,000 after buying an additional 8,378,044 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,498,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,997 shares during the period. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 69.2% during the third quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,625 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Zynga in the third quarter worth $12,879,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Zynga in the fourth quarter worth $12,510,000. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

