Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) PT Set at CHF 451.90 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a CHF 451.90 target price on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZURN. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 350 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 380 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 435 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays set a CHF 400 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 375 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zurich Insurance Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 401.99.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12 month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.