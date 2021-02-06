Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,650 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 429,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after buying an additional 55,908 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 13,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $75.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average of $63.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $77.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

