Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $6,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRVL. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

In other Marvell Technology Group news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $910,007.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,315 shares of company stock worth $4,351,989 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $50.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.33. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.