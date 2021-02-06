Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $6.31 Million Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1,796.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $105.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.47. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $115.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DLTR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.89.

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,394,348.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,524.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

