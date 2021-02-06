Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $6.21 Million Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $444,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $392.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.53, for a total transaction of $1,261,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,901.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.86, for a total transaction of $938,236.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,011.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,105 shares of company stock valued at $10,094,525. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EPAM opened at $377.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.78. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.97 and a 52-week high of $379.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.51, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

