Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $5.43 Million Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,941 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRSP. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,041,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,563,000 after buying an additional 164,796 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $337,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 29.5% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $839,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRSP shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.13.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $168.81 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of -51.78 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.49.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 7,648 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $1,139,169.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,029.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Tony W. Ho sold 23,551 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $3,514,515.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 427,703 shares of company stock worth $66,444,533 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

