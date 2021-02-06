Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $5.28 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 137.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,047 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 317.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.80.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $127.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.63 and a 200-day moving average of $117.39. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.14 and a 1-year high of $143.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.