zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1) Receives €153.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €153.86 ($181.01).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZO1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Baader Bank set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of ETR:ZO1 opened at €200.00 ($235.29) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €175.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of €156.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.17. zooplus AG has a 12-month low of €65.10 ($76.59) and a 12-month high of €208.00 ($244.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

