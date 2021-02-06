Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Position Raised by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $159.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 999.37, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $170.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.19 and a 200-day moving average of $144.81.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.42.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.