Zilla Hits Market Capitalization of $179,017.20 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Zilla token can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $179,017.20 and approximately $18,024.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded up 32% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00064140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $459.75 or 0.01181880 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00053108 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,360.93 or 0.06069244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00035065 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00015329 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00020141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla (CRYPTO:ZLA) is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilla’s official website is zla.io

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

